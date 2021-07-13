Serious collision between car and dump truck on road west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash just west of Edmonton’s city limits on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Woodbend Road/Township Road 514 near the intersection with Range Road 261.

Read more: Highway 60 crash west of Edmonton sends 2 people to hospital

Police said initial reports indicated a car and a gravel truck collided on the road in Parkland County, two kilometres east of Highway 60.

The heavily damaged vehicles could be seen in the ditch beside the intersection, which is controlled in two directions by stop signs.

Several fire crews were on scene, along with RCMP, and traffic was being detoured.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the driver of the car was removed from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. It’s not known if the driver of the dump truck was injured.

— More to come…