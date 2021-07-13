Menu

Traffic

Serious collision between car and dump truck on road west of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 8:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Serious collision between car and dump truck on road west of Edmonton' Serious collision between car and dump truck on road west of Edmonton
A car and dump truck collided at the intersection of Township Road 514 and Range Road 261, just west of the City of Edmonton limits in Parkland County on Tuesday afternoon.

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash just west of Edmonton’s city limits on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Woodbend Road/Township Road 514 near the intersection with Range Road 261.

Police said initial reports indicated a car and a gravel truck collided on the road in Parkland County, two kilometres east of Highway 60.

The heavily damaged vehicles could be seen in the ditch beside the intersection, which is controlled in two directions by stop signs.

Several fire crews were on scene, along with RCMP, and traffic was being detoured.

RCMP said the driver of the car was removed from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. It’s not known if the driver of the dump truck was injured.

— More to come…

