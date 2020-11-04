Highway 60 crash west of Edmonton sends 2 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision southwest of Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

The crash, between a red Dodge RAM pickup truck and a white semi dump truck, happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 60 at Township Road 514/Woodbend Road just after 12:30 p.m., according to RCMP and Alberta Health Services.

The man driving the pickup truck was treated on scene and taken by ambulance to an Edmonton hospital in serious condition, while the driver of the dump truck was also taken to an Edmonton hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

A man on scene, who said he was in the dump truck, told Global News the pickup was attempting the cross the highway when the two vehicles collided. RCMP said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The northbound lanes were closed for a few hours, but have since re-opened.

The crash happened about 10 kilometres north of Devon.