News

Manitoba grand chief says $85.5M settlement for flood damage is fair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 1:08 pm
Click to play video: '$85.5 million dollar settlement approved for Lake Manitoba flood victims' $85.5 million dollar settlement approved for Lake Manitoba flood victims
A settlement agreement has been reached involving property owners along Lake Manitoba, following the devastating flood in 2011.

The grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the latest court settlement for property owners affected by devastating flooding more than a decade ago is fair.

The Manitoba government diverted water from the Assiniboine River to reduce the risk of flooding in Winnipeg in 2011, but the water built up and caused damage to property on the shores of Lake Manitoba.

Read more: $85.5 million dollar settlement approved for Lake Manitoba flood victims: “It hurt to see everybody lose so much”

Last week, the court approved an $85.5 million settlement agreement for anyone who had businesses or owned personal property like cabins — excluding First Nation reserves — that was flooded.

The court approved a separate $90-million payout three years ago for members of four First Nations that were flooded.

Some communities were unable to return.

Read more: Manitoba says attempts to engage on flood project with First Nations went unanswered

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas says the province must pay for what he called its negligence, adding that the effects of the flooding are still being felt.

Dumas is urging the province to hold talks with Indigenous communities to speed up construction of outlet channels to prevent future flooding.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
