72-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash in RM of Springfield

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 72-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash in the RM of Springfield Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a field near a rural property located on Pleasant Road.

RELATED: Snowmobiler dead after crash in RM of St. Clements

RCMP say the man crashed into a fence on the property and was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.