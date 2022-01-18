Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

72-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash in RM of Springfield

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 7:02 pm
72-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash in RM of Springfield - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 72-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash in the RM of Springfield Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a field near a rural property located on Pleasant Road.

RELATED: Snowmobiler dead after crash in RM of St. Clements

Trending Stories

RCMP say the man crashed into a fence on the property and was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagCrash tagCollision tagSnowmobile tagRM Of Springfield tagPleasant Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers