72-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash in RM of Springfield

A 72-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash in the RM of Springfield Monday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a field near a rural property located on Pleasant Road.
RCMP say the man crashed into a fence on the property and was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.
