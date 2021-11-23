Menu

News

Snowmobiler dead after crash in RM of St. Clements

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 10:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba fatal snowmobile crashes' Manitoba fatal snowmobile crashes
Two Manitobans have died in snowmobile crashes in the province in the past week.

A 48-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash in the RM of St. Clements.

The collision happened November 18 off Goodman Drive, near Highway 59. A witness told police, the snowmobile was seen going at a high rate of speed before going into the air, where the driver lost control and rolled.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition and died from his injuries on Monday.

RCMP say speed was a factor.

