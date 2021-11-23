Snowmobiler dead after crash in RM of St. Clements

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash in the RM of St. Clements.

The collision happened November 18 off Goodman Drive, near Highway 59. A witness told police, the snowmobile was seen going at a high rate of speed before going into the air, where the driver lost control and rolled.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition and died from his injuries on Monday.

RCMP say speed was a factor.