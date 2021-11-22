Menu

Canada

Portage la Prairie man killed in snowmobile crash

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 1:09 pm
A 57-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is dead following a snowmobile crash Sunday. View image in full screen
A 57-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is dead following a snowmobile crash Sunday. Global News Files

Portage RCMP say speed and alcohol are likely factors in a snowmobile crash that killed a man Sunday afternoon.

Police were called after a man was found lying in a field behind a property on Saskatchewan Avenue East around 1:10 p.m.

Read more: Manitoba snowmobiler presumed drowned remembered as ‘ridiculously generous’

Police say a 57-year-old man from Portage la Prairie had been heading north through the field when he hit a row of trees and was knocked off the snowmobile.

He died at the scene, police said in a release Monday.

Read more: Search called off for missing snowmobiler, RCMP now believe he fell through ice

The man was wearing a helmet, but investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Portage RCMP continue to investigate.

