RCMP search for missing Manitoba snowmobiler

RCMP is looking for a snowmobiler who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Police say a 40-year-old man went out snowmobiling in the Whiteshell Provincial Park around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and has yet to return.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP received a report around 11:30 Sunday night.

A plane had been searching the area and now RCMP Search and Rescue and the Office of the Fire Commissioner searchers are continuing to look for the snowmobiler.

