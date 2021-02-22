Menu

RCMP search for missing Manitoba snowmobiler

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP is looking for a snowmobiler who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Police say a 40-year-old man went out snowmobiling in the Whiteshell Provincial Park around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and has yet to return.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP received a report around 11:30 Sunday night.

A plane had been searching the area and now RCMP Search and Rescue and the Office of the Fire Commissioner searchers are continuing to look for the snowmobiler.

