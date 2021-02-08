Steinbach man faces weapons charges after another injured with machete, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A Steinbach man is facing several serious charges after police say an argument between two men escalated to one injuring the other with a machete.

The incident unfolded at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday, when Steinbach RCMP say they responded to a home in the community for a report of a man uttering threats.

After arriving, officers say they were met by an injured 21-year-old man who was asking for assistance.

He received first aid until EMS arrived and brought him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As Mounties were helping him, they say they spotted a man with blood on his hands and clothing inside the home’s garage and took him into custody.

Investigators believe several people were drinking in the garage when an argument broke out between two men, and the accused allegedly held a machete to the other man’s neck and threatened him.

The man received undisclosed injuries in the process.

Officers say they also found blood on the suspect’s truck and seized a machete from inside the vehicle.

Jeffrey Jodoin, 27, who police say lived at the home, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and breach of recognizance.

The investigation continues.

