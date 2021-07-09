2 charged with 1st-degree murder after 7-month investigation into suspicious death: Sask. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged two people with first-degree murder following a seven-month investigation into a suspicious death in Medstead, Sask.

Glaslyn/Turtleford RCMP responded to a report of a dead man near a grid road about 30 kilometres southeast of Glaslyn on Nov. 27, 2020.

RCMP identified the man as 54-year-old Bradley John Ham, of the Prince Albert, North Battleford, Saskatoon area.

Deeming the death suspicious, Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crimes unit south took over the investigation, which led to the arrests of two people: Jonathan Swiftwolfe, 27, and Cassandra Fox, 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Fox was arrested at Pine Grove Correctional Centre on July 5 and appeared in court that day. Her next court appearance is in North Battleford on Aug. 5.

Swiftwolfe was arrested at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on July 7 and appeared in court that day. His next court appearance is in North Battleford on July 9.