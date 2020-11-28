Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious death in Medstead after body found near grid road

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP have launched a suspicious death investigation after the body of a man was found near a grid road in Medstead, just 30 kilometres south of Glaslyn, say officials.

Police responded to the call Saturday at around 12:30 p.m. following a complaint.

The deceased has since been identified as 54-year-old Bradley John Ham. He was known in the Prince Albert, North Battleford and Saskatoon areas.

It remains unknown how he died. Police continue to investigate.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Dec. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (306) 845-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Medstead is located about 76 kilometres north of North Battleford.

