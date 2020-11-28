Menu

Crime

Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious death in Medstead after body found near grid road

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 7:03 pm
..Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate a suspicious death in Medstead.
..Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate a suspicious death in Medstead. Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP have launched a suspicious death investigation after the body of a man was found near a grid road in Medstead, just 30 kilometres south of Glaslyn, say officials.

Police responded to the call Saturday at around 12:30 p.m. following a complaint.

Read more: Major crime unit called in after one-year-old boy’s death in Canora, Sask.

The deceased has since been identified as 54-year-old Bradley John Ham. He was known in the Prince Albert, North Battleford and Saskatoon areas.

It remains unknown how he died. Police continue to investigate.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Dec. 1.

Read more: RCMP seize 9.8 pounds of cocaine in North Battleford, Sask. drug bust

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (306) 845-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Medstead is located about 76 kilometres north of North Battleford.

Click to play video 'Noel Harder sentenced after 2 years in solitary confinement: ‘I’ve never felt safe’' Noel Harder sentenced after 2 years in solitary confinement: ‘I’ve never felt safe’
Noel Harder sentenced after 2 years in solitary confinement: ‘I’ve never felt safe’ – Oct 8, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSuspicious DeathSaskatchewan RCMPGlaslynMedsteadbradley john ham
