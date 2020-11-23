Major crime unit called in after one-year-old boy’s death in Canora, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation has been launched following the death of a one-year-old boy in Canora, Sask., this past weekend.

RCMP said they received a call about an infant requiring urgent medical attention inside a home in the 200 block of Northern Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Police officers arrived and took over resuscitation efforts from the family until paramedics arrived, according to a media release.

The boy was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South was called to assist based on the nature of the injuries and the initial police investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Monday in Saskatoon.

RCMP Victim Services has been engaged to support the family. Yorkton Child and Family Services and an investigator from the Regina Children’s Justice Centre are also assisting.

Canora is roughly 305 km east of Saskatoon.

