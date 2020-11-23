Menu

Canada

Major crime unit called in after one-year-old boy’s death in Canora, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
RCMP call in farmer to aid STC bus stuck on Easter weekend near Canora, Saskatchewan.
Based on the nature of injuries, police said the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South was called to assist with an investigation into a one-year-old boy's death. Google Maps

An investigation has been launched following the death of a one-year-old boy in Canora, Sask., this past weekend.

RCMP said they received a call about an infant requiring urgent medical attention inside a home in the 200 block of Northern Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Homicide investigation launched after man’s death on a Saskatchewan First Nation

Police officers arrived and took over resuscitation efforts from the family until paramedics arrived, according to a media release.

The boy was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South was called to assist based on the nature of the injuries and the initial police investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Monday in Saskatoon.

Read more: 1 dead, 3 injured after collision between a car and train in Rosthern, Sask.

RCMP Victim Services has been engaged to support the family. Yorkton Child and Family Services and an investigator from the Regina Children’s Justice Centre are also assisting.

Canora is roughly 305 km east of Saskatoon.

Click to play video 'Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020' Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020
Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020 – Sep 10, 2020
