Comments

Police investigate death of woman, baby after fire in Winnipeg home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 12:23 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser.
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating the deaths of a woman and a baby after a fire at a home in the Centennial neighbourhood Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a water leak and the smell of gas coming from the home in the 200 block of Tecumseh Street around 11:40 a.m.

Police say crews found a fire inside the home as well as a woman and an infant, who were both dead.

No further information on the victims has been released.

On Thursday police called the deaths suspicious and said detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

