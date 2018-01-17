Three-month-old baby Winnipeg’s latest homicide; suspect dies by suicide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim — the 25th of the year — is a three-month-old baby.

Winnipeg police said they were called to an incident involving a severely injured baby on July 28. The baby was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Read more: Stepmother charged in death of Winnipeg toddler

The investigation, conducted by the Winnipeg Police Child Abuse Unit, pointed to a single suspect, an adult man.

Three days after the baby was killed, police said, the suspect was found dead at a home in the Silver Heights area. No foul play is suspected.

Sources tell Global News the man died by suicide.

Story continues below advertisement