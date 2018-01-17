Three-month-old baby Winnipeg’s latest homicide; suspect dies by suicide

Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim — the 25th of the year — is a three-month-old baby.
Winnipeg police said they were called to an incident involving a severely injured baby on July 28. The baby was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
The investigation, conducted by the Winnipeg Police Child Abuse Unit, pointed to a single suspect, an adult man.
Trending Stories
Three days after the baby was killed, police said, the suspect was found dead at a home in the Silver Heights area. No foul play is suspected.
Sources tell Global News the man died by suicide.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments