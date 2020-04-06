Menu

Live Updates

Winnipeg police to give details on homicide/child abuse arrest in Concordia

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 11:23 am
Updated April 6, 2020 11:54 am
Winnipeg police will be holding a media briefing regarding a homicide/child abuse case.

Winnipeg police will release more information about the city’s latest homicide Monday morning.

Police say they’ve made an arrest in a homicide/child abuse case in the 100 block of Snowdon Avenue, and further details will be announced at an 11 a.m. press conference.

READ MORE: Man’s death is Winnipeg’s 6th homicide of 2020: police

Global News will livestream the press conference live in this story.

The homicide is Winnipeg’s 10th of the 2020.

Winnipeg police say retaliation is a concern after two men killed in gang feud
