Winnipeg police to give details on homicide/child abuse arrest in Concordia

Winnipeg police will release more information about the city’s latest homicide Monday morning.

Police say they’ve made an arrest in a homicide/child abuse case in the 100 block of Snowdon Avenue, and further details will be announced at an 11 a.m. press conference.

The homicide is Winnipeg’s 10th of the 2020.

