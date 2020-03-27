Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police continue to search for suspect in Elgin Avenue slaying

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 4:38 pm
A photo of Dylan James Mousseau, 22, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a charge of second-degree murder.
A photo of Dylan James Mousseau, 22, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a charge of second-degree murder. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are renewing calls for help finding the man wanted in connection to a homicide at a home on Elgin Avenue earlier this month.

Travis Joel Johnson, 37, was found unconscious with what police describe as significant injuries at the home in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue March 10.

Police performed CPR but Johnson died after being rushed to hospital.

Three days later police said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Dylan James Mousseau, 22, of Winnipeg on a charge of second-degree murder.

At the time police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray warned Mousseau should not be approached.

“This is an individual who we believe still could be dangerous, we don’t want the public to approach this individual,” he told reporters.

“We’re really relying on the community to come forward and help us identify where he is and we’ll be able to take him into custody.”

On Friday police said they are still searching for Mousseau and need the public’s helping tracking him down.

Mousseau is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and about 148 pounds with a thin build.

He has brown eyes and is believed to have short black hair. He’s also known to have animal paw tattoos on both hands.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anyone with information that may help investigators should call the WPS homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police talk about the city’s 6th homicide of 2020
