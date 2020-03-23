Winnipeg man charged in College Avenue shooting death

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man on College Avenue.
Vincent Scott Ross, 24, was found shot in a multi-unit home in the 500 block of College Avenue around 3 p.m. last Monday. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
On Friday, police issued an arrest warrant for Christian James Bruce, 28, of Winnipeg, on a charge of second-degree murder.
Bruce was arrested Sunday night at a home in the St. Johns neighbourhood, police say.
Investigators say they believe Ross and the suspect got into an argument before he was shot.
The homicide was the city’s seventh of 2020.
Winnipeg police talk about the city’s 6th homicide of 2020
