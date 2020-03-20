Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man wanted in shooting death on College Avenue

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 2:01 pm
Christian James Bruce, 28 is wanted on second-degree murder charges.
Christian James Bruce, 28 is wanted on second-degree murder charges. WPS Handout

Winnipeg police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with the shooting death of a man at a College Avenue home earlier this week.

Vincent Scott Ross, 24, was found shot in a multi-unit home in the 500 block of College Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.

Vincent Scott Ross, 24, was shot and killed at a home on College Avenue Monday.
Vincent Scott Ross, 24, was shot and killed at a home on College Avenue Monday. Randall Paull/Global News

Ross was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

The homicide is the city’s seventh of 2020.

On Friday, police said an arrest warrant has been obtained for Christian James Bruce, 28, of Winnipeg, on a charge of second-degree murder.

Bruce is five feet nine inches tall and roughly 146 pounds with a medium build.

Bruce has brown eyes and is believed to have black hair. He has various skull-related tattoos on both of his arms as well as tribal-style tattoos on his face.

READ MORE: Man shot at College Avenue home is Winnipeg’s 7th homicide: police

Police warn not to approach Bruce.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 and anyone with additional information that might help investigators should call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Search warrant for drug trade leads to police pursuit and arrests
Search warrant for drug trade leads to police pursuit and arrests
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideVincent Scott RossChristian James BruceChristian James Bruce murdererCollege Avenue murderHow did Vincent Ross dieIs Christian James Bruce a murdererIs Christian James Bruce wanted winnipegWas Vincent Ross murdered
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.