Winnipeg man wanted in shooting death on College Avenue

Winnipeg police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with the shooting death of a man at a College Avenue home earlier this week.

Vincent Scott Ross, 24, was found shot in a multi-unit home in the 500 block of College Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.

Vincent Scott Ross, 24, was shot and killed at a home on College Avenue Monday. Randall Paull/Global News

Ross was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The homicide is the city’s seventh of 2020.

On Friday, police said an arrest warrant has been obtained for Christian James Bruce, 28, of Winnipeg, on a charge of second-degree murder.

Bruce is five feet nine inches tall and roughly 146 pounds with a medium build.

Bruce has brown eyes and is believed to have black hair. He has various skull-related tattoos on both of his arms as well as tribal-style tattoos on his face.

Police warn not to approach Bruce.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 and anyone with additional information that might help investigators should call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

