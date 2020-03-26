Menu

Crime

Winnipeg’s 9th homicide being investigated on Lansdowne Avenue

By Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 11:10 am
Updated March 26, 2020 11:17 am
Police have taped off a back lane in the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue.
Police have taped off a back lane in the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue. Global News / Abigail Turner

Winnipeg police will be releasing details about a homicide investigation on Thursday at noon.

The incident, the city’s ninth homicide of 2020, took place in the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue in north Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged in College Avenue shooting death

Police had a section of that street’s back lane taped off Thursday morning.

Stay tuned to Global News and 680 CJOB for more information as it becomes available.

Police in the back lane of Lansdowne Avenue.
Police in the back lane of Lansdowne Avenue. Global News / Abigail Turner
Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike
Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike
