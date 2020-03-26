Winnipeg’s 9th homicide being investigated on Lansdowne Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Winnipeg police will be releasing details about a homicide investigation on Thursday at noon.

The incident, the city’s ninth homicide of 2020, took place in the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue in north Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged in College Avenue shooting death

Police had a section of that street’s back lane taped off Thursday morning.

Stay tuned to Global News and 680 CJOB for more information as it becomes available.

Police in the back lane of Lansdowne Avenue. Global News / Abigail Turner

1:15 Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike

Story continues below advertisement