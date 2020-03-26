Winnipeg’s 9th homicide being investigated on Lansdowne Avenue

Winnipeg police will be releasing details about a homicide investigation on Thursday at noon.
The incident, the city’s ninth homicide of 2020, took place in the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue in north Winnipeg.
Police had a section of that street’s back lane taped off Thursday morning.
