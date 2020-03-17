Man shot at College Avenue home is Winnipeg’s 7th homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man found shot in a College Avenue home is the city’s latest homicide, police say.

Police were called to the home in the 500 block of College Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, where a man in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to hospital but later died.

Police didn’t release the man’s name or exact age in a release Tuesday morning.

The homicide is the city’s seventh of 2020.

Homicide detectives ask that anyone with information should call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Meanwhile police are still searching for a suspect in connection with the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Travis Joel Johnson, 37, was found unconscious with what police describe as significant injuries at an Elgin Avenue home shortly after midnight March 10.

A photo of Dylan James Mousseau, 22, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a charge of second-degree murder. Winnipeg Police Service

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Dylan James Mousseau, 22, of Winnipeg on a charge of second-degree murder in that case.

Police warn not to approach Mousseau, and information about his whereabouts should be relayed to 911.

0:39 Winnipeg police talk about the city’s 6th homicide of 2020 Winnipeg police talk about the city’s 6th homicide of 2020