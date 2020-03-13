Police identify Elgin Ave homicide victim; issue warrant for suspect

Winnipeg police have identified the victim in the city’s latest homicide and issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect.
Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police were called for a report of an injured man in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue.
Officers found the victim unconscious with what they describe as significant injuries.
Police performed CPR but the man died after being rushed to hospital.
On Friday, the police service identified him as Travis Joel Johnson, 37.
Meantime, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Dylan James Mousseau, 22, of Winnipeg on a charge of second-degree murder.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police say feud between gangs led to Citizen nightclub killing, retaliation homicide
“This is an individual who we believe still could be dangerous, we don’t want the public to approach this individual,” said Const. Jay Murray.
“We’re really relying on the community to come forward and help us identify where he is and we’ll be able to take him into custody.”
Murray says it’s common for Canada-wide warrants to be issued when there’s been a serious offence, and there’s no reason at this time to believe Mousseau has left the city.
According to police, he’s described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and approximately 148 pounds with a thin build.
He has brown eyes and is believed to have short black hair. He’s also known to have animal paw tattoos on both hands.
Police warn not to approach Mousseau, and information about his whereabouts should be relayed to 911.
Additional information can be directed to the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
COMMENTS