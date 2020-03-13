Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Police identify Elgin Ave homicide victim; issue warrant for suspect

By Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 8:43 pm
Police investigate a homicide on Elgin Ave. Tuesday March, 10.
Police investigate a homicide on Elgin Ave. Tuesday March, 10. Global News

Winnipeg police have identified the victim in the city’s latest homicide and issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police were called for a report of an injured man in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue.

Officers found the victim unconscious with what they describe as significant injuries.

READ MORE: Man’s death is Winnipeg’s 6th homicide of 2020: police

Police performed CPR but the man died after being rushed to hospital.

On Friday, the police service identified him as Travis Joel Johnson, 37.

Meantime, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Dylan James Mousseau, 22, of Winnipeg on a charge of second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police say feud between gangs led to Citizen nightclub killing, retaliation homicide

“This is an individual who we believe still could be dangerous, we don’t want the public to approach this individual,” said Const. Jay Murray.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re really relying on the community to come forward and help us identify where he is and we’ll be able to take him into custody.”

Tweet This

Murray says it’s common for Canada-wide warrants to be issued when there’s been a serious offence, and there’s no reason at this time to believe Mousseau has left the city.

According to police, he’s described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and approximately 148 pounds with a thin build.

A photo of Dylan James Mousseau, 22, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a charge of second-degree murder.
A photo of Dylan James Mousseau, 22, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a charge of second-degree murder. Winnipeg Police Service

He has brown eyes and is believed to have short black hair. He’s also known to have animal paw tattoos on both hands.

Police warn not to approach Mousseau, and information about his whereabouts should be relayed to 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Additional information can be directed to the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Winnipeg police talk about the city’s 6th homicide of 2020
Winnipeg police talk about the city’s 6th homicide of 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Second Degree MurderWinnipeg Police ServiceHomicide InvestigationWinnipeg homicideHomicide Unitcanada warrantElgin Ave homicide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.