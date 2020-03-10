Man’s death is Winnipeg’s 6th homicide of 2020: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man found unconscious with what police are calling significant injuries at a Centennial neighbourhood home early Tuesday has become the city’s latest homicide victim.

Police were called to the home in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue just after midnight, where they found the injured man.

Officers performed CPR, but the man died after being rushed to hospital.

Police didn’t release the man’s name or age at a Tuesday morning press conference, pending notification of family.

Police also wouldn’t say whether or not a weapon was used in his killing.

The homicide is Winnipeg’s sixth of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

