Second-degree murder charges laid in Winnipeg’s third homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal assault of a man in an Alexander Avenue home last month.

Police were called to the home at 516 Alexander Ave. on the morning of Jan. 14 after neighbours reported the front door had been left open.

Thirty-three-year-old Gerg Joseph Jr. Dumas was found dead inside.

After making a public plea looking for anyone who had spoken with Dumas in the weeks leading up to his death, police announced they’d made an arrest Thursday.

They say the suspect in Dumas’ killing was found living illegally in a vacant home on Elgin Avenue Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the same woman had been squatting at the Alexander Avenue home with Dumas when she fatally attacked him with a blunt instrument Jan. 6.

Sonya Leah-Ann Buck, 34, from Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder as well as two counts of unlawfully living in a dwelling house.

Dumas’ death was Winnipeg’s third homicide of 2020.

1:15 Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike