Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Second-degree murder charges laid in Winnipeg’s third homicide of 2020

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 1:29 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 1:52 pm
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of Greg Joseph Jr. Dumas, 33, found dead at this Alexander Avenue home last month.
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of Greg Joseph Jr. Dumas, 33, found dead at this Alexander Avenue home last month. Global News

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal assault of a man in an Alexander Avenue home last month.

Police were called to the home at 516 Alexander Ave. on the morning of Jan. 14 after neighbours reported the front door had been left open.

READ MORE: Suspicious death is Winnipeg’s 3rd homicide of 2020, victim’s name is Greg Joseph Jr. Dumas

Thirty-three-year-old Gerg Joseph Jr. Dumas was found dead inside.

After making a public plea looking for anyone who had spoken with Dumas in the weeks leading up to his death, police announced they’d made an arrest Thursday.

They say the suspect in Dumas’ killing was found living illegally in a vacant home on Elgin Avenue Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the same woman had been squatting at the Alexander Avenue home with Dumas when she fatally attacked him with a blunt instrument Jan. 6.

Sonya Leah-Ann Buck, 34, from Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder as well as two counts of unlawfully living in a dwelling house.

Dumas’ death was Winnipeg’s third homicide of 2020.

Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike
Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeHomicideSecond Degree MurderWinnipeg crimeMan Found Deadfatal assaultAlexander Avenuewinnipeg homicide arrestGreg Joseph Jr. DumasSonya Leah-Ann Buck
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.