Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspicious death is Winnipeg’s 3rd homicide of 2020, victim’s name is Greg Joseph Jr. Dumas

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 9:20 am
Updated January 17, 2020 9:50 am
Winnipeg police responded to a home on Alexander Avenue on Tuesday night.
Winnipeg police responded to a home on Alexander Avenue on Tuesday night. Global News

The death of a man in an Alexander Avenue home has been confirmed as Winnipeg’s third homicide of 2020.

Winnipeg police said Greg Joseph Jr. Dumas, 33, is the victim.

Police were called to the house at 516 Alexander Ave. Tuesday morning because the house was open. Inside, they found a man who had died.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Alexander Avenue Tuesday

Police said Friday morning investigators determined Dumas’ death was a homicide and are looking for answers.

“Investigators want to speak with anyone who had contact with Greg in the weeks prior to his death or anyone with knowledge of Greg’s whereabouts during the last several weeks,” they said in a press release.

Anyone with information should call 204-986-6508 to talk to the Homicide Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg police confirmed Dumas was arrested in April of 2018 for theft and break-ins, including one where he kicked and head-butted a security guard.

He was charged and arrested for breaking, entering, theft, possession of methamphetamine, and assault.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicidealexander avenue homicidealexander avenue murderalexander homicidegreg joseph dumas homicide winnipeggreg joseph dumas murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.