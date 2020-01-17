Suspicious death is Winnipeg’s 3rd homicide of 2020, victim’s name is Greg Joseph Jr. Dumas

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man in an Alexander Avenue home has been confirmed as Winnipeg’s third homicide of 2020.

Winnipeg police said Greg Joseph Jr. Dumas, 33, is the victim.

Police were called to the house at 516 Alexander Ave. Tuesday morning because the house was open. Inside, they found a man who had died.

Police said Friday morning investigators determined Dumas’ death was a homicide and are looking for answers.

“Investigators want to speak with anyone who had contact with Greg in the weeks prior to his death or anyone with knowledge of Greg’s whereabouts during the last several weeks,” they said in a press release.

Anyone with information should call 204-986-6508 to talk to the Homicide Unit.

Winnipeg police confirmed Dumas was arrested in April of 2018 for theft and break-ins, including one where he kicked and head-butted a security guard.

He was charged and arrested for breaking, entering, theft, possession of methamphetamine, and assault.