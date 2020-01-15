Winnipeg police investigating ‘suspicious circumstances’ on Alexander Avenue Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police were seen outside of a home in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue near the McPhillips Station Casino Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the home at 11:35 a.m. At least two cruisers could be seen at the house, with police tape surrounding the front of the building.

One Global News reporter witnessed two people entering the home in the evening in what appeared to be white hazmat suites, with one also wearing what looked like a gas mask.

Police would not provide further details at this time, but said Wednesday morning they were still on scene. They called the incident “suspicious circumstances.”

More to come.

