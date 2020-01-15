Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating ‘suspicious circumstances’ on Alexander Avenue Tuesday

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 8:15 am
Updated January 15, 2020 8:43 am
Winnipeg police responded to a home on Alexander Avenue on Tuesday night.
Winnipeg police responded to a home on Alexander Avenue on Tuesday night. Global News

Winnipeg police were seen outside of a home in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue near the McPhillips Station Casino Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the home at 11:35 a.m. At least two cruisers could be seen at the house, with police tape surrounding the front of the building.

READ MORE: ‘He was a leader’: Winnipeg homicide victim Yassin Abdu Ahmed remembered for work with youth

One Global News reporter witnessed two people entering the home in the evening in what appeared to be white hazmat suites, with one also wearing what looked like a gas mask.

Police would not provide further details at this time, but said Wednesday morning they were still on scene. They called the incident “suspicious circumstances.”

Global News
Global News Global News

More to come.

