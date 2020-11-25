Menu

Crime

RCMP seize 9.8 pounds of cocaine in North Battleford, Sask. drug bust

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 11:13 am
Saskatchewan RCMP said it seized a significant amount of cocaine during a search of a home in North Battleford on Nov. 21, 2020.
Saskatchewan RCMP said it seized a significant amount of cocaine during a search of a home in North Battleford on Nov. 21, 2020. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

RCMP says it seized nearly 10 pounds of cocaine, along with other drugs and weapons, after carrying out searches at two homes in North Battleford, Sask.

The first home, in the 1800 block of St. Laurent Drive, was searched on the morning of Nov. 21.

Police said they seized approximately three grams of crystal meth, a firearm, brass knuckles, a knife and roughly $500 in cash.

Read more: Man charged in connection to major drug bust north of Biggar, Sask. appears in court

Sheldon Johnstone, 44, and Blake Johnstone, 27, are facing several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Both remain in custody and are scheduled to make a second court appearance on Nov. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

Sierra Stone, 18, is facing charges on an outstanding warrant for firearms offences. She has been released from custody and is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 1, 2021.

Read more: 100 pounds cannabis, one kilo of cocaine seized by Saskatchewan RCMP in separate busts

Police said immediately after the home was searched, officers searched a second home in the 10000 block of Scott Drive.

RMCP said 9.8 pounds of cocaine, approximately 350 grams of marijuana, a firearm with two loaded magazines and over $25,000 in cash was seized.

Kage Pooyak and Teshina Nahbexie, both 22, are each facing six charges including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a restricted firearm.

They have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 29.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar' Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar – May 19, 2020
