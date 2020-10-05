Menu

Crime

Meth, cocaine seized during traffic stop near Herbert, Sask.: RCMP

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 5:16 pm
RCMP said half a kilo of meth and 18 individual half-gram bags of suspected cocaine were seized during the traffic stop near Herbert, Sask., on Oct. 5.
RCMP said half a kilo of meth and 18 individual half-gram bags of suspected cocaine were seized during the traffic stop near Herbert, Sask., on Oct. 5. Supplied / Saskatchewan RCMP

A large amount of meth and cocaine was seized along with weapons during a traffic stop near Herbert, Sask., say RCMP.

An officer initially stopped an eastbound vehicle on Oct. 2 for having tinted windows and tinted taillights and arrested the driver when he was found with a pack of unstamped tobacco, police said.

Read more: Man charged in connection to major drug bust north of Biggar, Sask. appears in court

The vehicle was then searched, and RCMP said half a kilo of meth and 18 individual half-gram bags of suspected cocaine were seized.

Police said brass knuckles, a Taser, a collapsible baton and $1,600 in cash were also seized.

Andrew Jay Anderson, 35, from Regina is facing a number of charges including possession of cocaine and meth for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police seize 1 kilogram of fentanyl in Trans-Canada Highway drug bust

Anderson was released from custody on a number of conditions and will make his first court appearance on Dec. 9 in Swift Current.

Herbert is roughly 200 kilometres west of Regina.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar' Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
Related News
