Meth, cocaine seized during traffic stop near Herbert, Sask.: RCMP

A large amount of meth and cocaine was seized along with weapons during a traffic stop near Herbert, Sask., say RCMP.

An officer initially stopped an eastbound vehicle on Oct. 2 for having tinted windows and tinted taillights and arrested the driver when he was found with a pack of unstamped tobacco, police said.

The vehicle was then searched, and RCMP said half a kilo of meth and 18 individual half-gram bags of suspected cocaine were seized.

Police said brass knuckles, a Taser, a collapsible baton and $1,600 in cash were also seized.

Andrew Jay Anderson, 35, from Regina is facing a number of charges including possession of cocaine and meth for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anderson was released from custody on a number of conditions and will make his first court appearance on Dec. 9 in Swift Current.

Herbert is roughly 200 kilometres west of Regina.

