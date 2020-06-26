Winnipeg police help bust cocaine traffickers from Vancouver, Calgary and Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they helped bust a large cocaine network that was trafficking the illegal drug from Vancouver through Calgary, Regina and then Winnipeg.

The investigation started in May, and eventually WPS had to enlist the services of the Regina Police Service, Calgary Police Service, Vancouver Police Department and Surrey RCMP, said police.

The six-week investigation came to an end on June 18, when Regina Police raided homes on East Woodhams Drive and Wadey Drive, three cars and a storage locker.

They found money, cocaine, MDMA, psilocybin, brass knuckles and other drug paraphernalia, say police.

Three people from Regina, including Kale Jayden Martin, 25, Selin Goblar, 25 and Raven Stewart, 24, face numerous trafficking charges.

On the same day, Surrey RCMP raided a home just before midnight, where they found a cocaine press, 25 kg of Phenacetin (a cutting agent,) $100,000, 10 lbs. of pot, “hundreds of packaged cannabis products” and body armour.

The investigation there continues and no arrests have been made yet.

The following morning, the Winnipeg Police Guns and Gangs Unity arrested a Vancouver man in Manitoba.

“An extensive search of the 2018 Nissan Murano [he] was operating revealed a sophisticated ‘concealment trap’ located at the rear of the vehicle,” said police.

“This was discovered when Investigators activated the key fob, at which time the concealment trap elevated vertically out of the rear bumper. Three kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $270,000 and $176,000 in Canadian currency bundled in proceeds of crime fashion were found.”

Logan Randall Pahl, 31, of Vancouver faces trafficking charges.

“We want to acknowledge the assistance of our valued policing partners, Regina Police Service, Calgary Police Service, Vancouver Police Department and Surrey RCMP, in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

Pandemic effects

Insp. Max Waddell said the pandemic and the closure of the borders means traffickers are becoming more desperate.

“Today’s announcement speaks to the extreme lengths criminals will go to to avoid detection,” he said.

This type of modification to the car is not something Winnipeg police have seen before, said Waddell.

“The illicit drug trade really did not slow down through these tough times,” he added.

“We’ve had some significant seizures … we’re over 40-plus kilograms of cocaine that our service has seen [since March].”

