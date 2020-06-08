Menu

Crime

RCMP seize kilos of meth, coke in Winnipeg raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 5:57 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 6:02 pm
A woman is facing charges after RCMP say officers found five kilos of meth and a kilo of cocaine during a raid in Winnipeg in February.
A months-long police investigation into inter-provincial drug trafficking has led to a large seizure of cocaine and meth in Winnipeg.

Manitoba RCMP say officers raided a home in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood in February, arresting a woman and seizing five kilos of meth and one kilo of cocaine.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police say price of meth has doubled due to coronavirus pandemic

The raid followed a four-month long investigation by Manitoba RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime unit (FSOC), police say. RCMP say they couldn’t announce the seizure and arrest earlier because the investigation was ongoing.

They say the investigation was carried out with help from numerous specialized RCMP units as well as RCMP in British Columbia.

“Over the past 6 months two separate FSOC investigations have collectively seized 27 kilograms of meth and 44 kilograms of cocaine, and stopped it from reaching our communities,” said FCOS superintendent, Lisa Moreland in a police release.

READ MORE: Man douses himself with lighter fluid, takes meth, asks officers to shoot him: Winnipeg police

“[T]he RCMP remain committed to working with our partners and the community to prevent these illicit drugs from causing harm to Manitobans.”

Stacey Rae Ballantyne, 34, is facing several charges under the controlled drugs and substances act, including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, and conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.

