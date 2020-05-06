Winnipeg police make $500K drug bust, more info coming at Wednesday press conference

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve got a whole lot of drugs to show off after a recent bust.

Inspector Max Waddell of the WPS organized crime division will hold a press conference at noon Wednesday to talk about what police are calling a significant drug seizure.

They say the drugs — worth roughly half a million dollars — will be on display at the press conference.

Global News will stream the event live here.

