Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police make $500K drug bust, more info coming at Wednesday press conference

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 12:25 pm
Updated May 6, 2020 12:27 pm
Inspector Max Waddel with the Winnipeg Police Service Organized Crime Unit will hold a press conference Wednesday about a recent drug bust.
Inspector Max Waddel with the Winnipeg Police Service Organized Crime Unit will hold a press conference Wednesday about a recent drug bust. Global News

Winnipeg police say they’ve got a whole lot of drugs to show off after a recent bust.

Inspector Max Waddell of the WPS organized crime division will hold a press conference at noon Wednesday to talk about what police are calling a significant drug seizure.

READ MORE: Cash, drugs, weapons found in Powerview-Pine Falls raid: RCMP

They say the drugs — worth roughly half a million dollars — will be on display at the press conference.

Global News will stream the event live here.

Two men charged in $1.5 million CDN Winnipeg cocaine bust
Two men charged in $1.5 million CDN Winnipeg cocaine bust
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceDrug BustDrug TraffickingWinnipeg drugsmax waddellWinnipeg drug bust
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.