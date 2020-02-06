More than 500K in drugs seized in Winnipeg raids

Send this page to someone via email

More than half-a-million dollars worth of meth, fentanyl, and cocaine are off city streets following drug raids in Winnipeg late last month.

Winnipeg police released details of the busts Thursday, which saw officers from the organized crime unit execute warrants at a home on Leisure Bay and at a storage locker at a facility on Lowson Crescent Jan. 31.

In the home police say they found $30,000 in cash, score sheets, scales and drug packaging materials, one ounce of cocaine and a half-an-ounce of meth, as well as three rounds of .22 calibre ammo.

At the storage locker, they say officers found one kilogram of fentanyl with a street value of $400,000, a kilogram of methamphetamine with a street value of $100,000, and 20 ounces of powder cocaine with a street value of $40,000.

Stephen Kenneth Johnston, 37, and Jennifer Ashley Berg, 28, both from Winnipeg, are each facing a number of drugs and weapons-related charges.

Both have been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

