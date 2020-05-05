Cash, drugs, weapons found in Powerview-Pine Falls raid: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is among those charged after police say drugs, cash, and weapons were found during a raid at a home in Powerview-Pine Falls over the weekend.

Powerview RCMP raided the home on Dupont Street Sunday morning.

Once inside police say officers found 60 grams of meth, six grams of cocaine, two loaded syringes filled with what police believe is liquid meth, cash, a pellet gun, and bear spray.

May 3 at 9am, Powerview #rcmpmb seized 60g of meth, 6g of cocaine, cash, weapons and more at a home on Dupont Street in Powerview-Pine Falls. 25yo Morgan Bruyere & 31yo Caleb Johnston were arrested & charged. RCMP continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/qMx3sDfLkq — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 5, 2020

Morgan Bruyere, 25, of Powerview-Pine Falls, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of of an imitation firearm.

Caleb Johnston, 31, of Winnipeg is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men have been remanded into custody.

Powerview-Pine Falls is roughly 102 km northeast of Winnipeg.

