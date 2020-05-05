Menu

Crime

Cash, drugs, weapons found in Powerview-Pine Falls raid: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 4:49 pm
Updated May 5, 2020 4:50 pm
Powerview RCMP seized drugs, cash and weapons in a raid Sunday.
Powerview RCMP seized drugs, cash and weapons in a raid Sunday. RCMP Handout

A Winnipeg man is among those charged after police say drugs, cash, and weapons were found during a raid at a home in Powerview-Pine Falls over the weekend.

Powerview RCMP raided the home on Dupont Street Sunday morning.

Once inside police say officers found 60 grams of meth, six grams of cocaine, two loaded syringes filled with what police believe is liquid meth, cash, a pellet gun, and bear spray.

Morgan Bruyere, 25, of Powerview-Pine Falls, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of of an imitation firearm.

Caleb Johnston, 31, of Winnipeg is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men have been remanded into custody.

Powerview-Pine Falls is roughly 102 km northeast of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman talks crime, meth with Justin Trudeau
