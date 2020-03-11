2 men charged in massive Winnipeg cocaine bust worth more than $1 million

Send this page to someone via email

Police have made two arrests in one of the largest cocaine busts in Winnipeg’s history.

Global News has learned city police stopped two vehicles and arrested two men in Headingley on Sunday.

Jay Santos, 42 of Winnipeg, and 36-year-old Balbir Singh Nahal, of Abbotsford, B.C., have been charged with unlawful possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.

Nahal was also charged with possession for purpose of distributing cannabis and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Sources confirm police seized 19 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of more than $1 million, making it one of the largest cocaine busts in the city’s history.

It’s an investigation police have been working on for quite some time.

Officers are expected to release information in the coming days.

