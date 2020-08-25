Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

6 kilos of suspected cocaine seized in Saskatchewan traffic stop

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 1:24 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said officers seized six kilos of what they believe is cocaine during a traffic stop on Highway 16 near Wynyard.
Saskatchewan RCMP said officers seized six kilos of what they believe is cocaine during a traffic stop on Highway 16 near Wynyard. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP said six kilograms of suspected cocaine were seized by officers during a recent traffic stop.

The officers originally stopped the vehicle Monday evening on Highway 16 near Wynyard to check for a driver’s licence, vehicle registration and driver sobriety check, police said.

Read more: Saskatchewan health minister responds to potential record drug overdose numbers

During the stop, officers said they saw the driver was in possession of unstamped tobacco.

The 33-year-old Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., woman was arrested for being in possession of unstamped tobacco.

Police said officers then searched the vehicle and found the cocaine along with several packs of unstamped tobacco.

Story continues below advertisement

She was then arrested for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Read more: Saskatchewan police forces say health approach needed if drug possession is decriminalized

Police say charges are pending.

No other details have been released by the RCMP at this time.

Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPCocaineDrug BustHighway 16Cocaine BustWynyardSaskatchewan Drug BustWynyard SaskatchewanSaskatchewan Cocaine Bust
Flyers
More weekly flyers