6 kilos of suspected cocaine seized in Saskatchewan traffic stop

Saskatchewan RCMP said six kilograms of suspected cocaine were seized by officers during a recent traffic stop.

The officers originally stopped the vehicle Monday evening on Highway 16 near Wynyard to check for a driver’s licence, vehicle registration and driver sobriety check, police said.

During the stop, officers said they saw the driver was in possession of unstamped tobacco.

The 33-year-old Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., woman was arrested for being in possession of unstamped tobacco.

Police said officers then searched the vehicle and found the cocaine along with several packs of unstamped tobacco.

She was then arrested for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say charges are pending.

No other details have been released by the RCMP at this time.

