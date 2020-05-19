Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said they seized a significant amount of drugs during a search of a rural residence north of Biggar, Sask., where an officer was shot.

The bust happened on May 15 during a drug trafficking investigation at the property 27 kilometres north of Biggar, police said.

Shots were fired at officers while they were executing the search warrant. RCMP said one officer was struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 444 grams of fentanyl equating to 4,400 single doses, 3,035 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), 500 alazopram (Xanax) pills and 400 tabs of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) were seized.

“This investigation has removed significant quantities of dangerous drugs from our communities,” said Sgt. Jason Kerr with the Saskatchewan RCMP federal serious and organized crime unit.

“The types of drugs seized during this investigation have had dangerous, and at times, deadly impacts on the residents of Saskatchewan.”

A semi-automatic assault rifle, a shotgun, a sawed-off double-barrel shotgun, a spent light anti-tank weapon, a revolver and body armour were also seized, along with items related to drug trafficking, police said.

Several firearms RCMP said were seized during a search of a rural property north of Biggar on May 15, 2020. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Kurt Elliot Miller, 39, was arrested by Regina police on May 14 during a traffic stop. Mitch Hutchinson, 49, was taken into custody during the search of the home.

Both Glenside, Sask., men are facing drug trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and numerous firearms charges.

Both men are scheduled to appear in provincial court Tuesday morning — Miller in Regina and Hutchison in Saskatoon.

A woman who was detained during the search was released and is not facing any charges, police said.

“The sale and distribution of these dangerous substances results in an increase in criminal activity in our communities and overdoses, which can be fatal,” Kerr said.

“Thousands of people in our province could have been affected had these hazardous substances not been removed from our streets.”

A weapon RCMP said was seized during a search of a rural property north of Biggar on May 15, 2020. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

There have been 272 overdoses in Regina in the first four months of 2020, 124 of which police responded to. In total, 11 people have died and 11 more deaths are being investigated.

Medavie Health Services West said paramedics were called to 88 overdoses between April 27 and May 4, a record number of calls for a one-week period.

Paramedics in Saskatoon typically respond to an average of 40 to 45 overdose calls weekly.