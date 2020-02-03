Menu

Fentanyl

Crime

Homes searched, 4 charged in fentanyl trafficking bust in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 12:57 pm
Four people are facing charges after a fentanyl trafficking investigation by Saskatoon police.
Four people are facing charges after a fentanyl trafficking investigation by Saskatoon police. File / Global News

A fentanyl trafficking investigation by the Saskatoon police has resulted in charges against four people after several homes in the city were searched by officers.

Police said it started when a man and a woman were arrested in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Preston Avenue South after officers said they spotted activity consistent with drug trafficking.

A search of the 19-yer-old woman turned up almost 11 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of cannabis and a ringing cellphone, police said.

She is charged with fentanyl trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The 41-year-old man had meth, hydromorph contin capsules, over $1000 in cash and a cellphone in his procession, police added and is charged with meth possession.

Police said they then executed searches at four homes: the 400 block of Hunter Road, the 200 block of Kloppenburg Way, the 1200 block Wright Crescent and the 400 block Fairmont Drive.

Officers seized 28.8 grams of fentanyl, 177 grams of cannabis, over $3,000 in cash, four cellphones and drug paraphernalia inside the Hunter Road home, police said.

A 32-year-old man attempting to flee the home is facing charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Police said 9-mm ammunition, 5.9 grams of psilocybin and a large number of cellphones were seized at the other homes.

A 31-year-old man is facing charges of possessing ammunition while prohibited.

