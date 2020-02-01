Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police suspend 8 drivers, impound 8 vehicles overnight

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 1:07 pm
Saskatoon Police suspended the licences of eight drivers on Friday night during a traffic stop.
Saskatoon Police suspended the licences of eight drivers on Friday night during a traffic stop. Courtesy Saskatoon Police Traffic Unit

The Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Unit suspended the licences and impounded the vehicles of eight drivers at a check stop on Friday night.

Police tweeted that “almost all of the few hundred drivers checked were safe to drive but unfortunately eight had their licences [sic] suspended (one for 60 days) and vehicles impounded.”

Story continues below advertisement

The tweet said the check stop occurred on Circle Drive.

READ MORE: Police in Canada can now demand breath samples in bars, at home

Police confirmed to Global News that the 60-day suspension was for a novice driver impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Police also told Global News that between 250-300 vehicles were checked.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingSaskatoon Police Traffic UnitLicence suspendedImpounded VehicleSaskatoon police suspend drivers
