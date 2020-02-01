Saskatoon police suspend 8 drivers, impound 8 vehicles overnight

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Unit suspended the licences and impounded the vehicles of eight drivers at a check stop on Friday night.

Police tweeted that “almost all of the few hundred drivers checked were safe to drive but unfortunately eight had their licences [sic] suspended (one for 60 days) and vehicles impounded.”

@SaskatoonPolice officers held a checkstop on Circle Drive last night; almost all of the few hundred drivers checked were safe to drive but unfortunately, eight had their licenses suspended (one for 60 days) and vehicles impounded. #SKcheckstop #PlanASafeRide #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/n9nZae6nSA — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) February 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The tweet said the check stop occurred on Circle Drive.

Police confirmed to Global News that the 60-day suspension was for a novice driver impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Police also told Global News that between 250-300 vehicles were checked.