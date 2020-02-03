Alberta’s police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team announced late Sunday it was investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier in the day.

In a tweet, ASIRT said it has been directed to look into the shooting which involved Lloydminster RCMP.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate a Lloydminster @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier today. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) February 3, 2020

The police watchdog agency did not say where the shooting happened or whether anyone was injured.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

