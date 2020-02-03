Menu

Crime

Alberta’s police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 12:33 am
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. File / Global News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team announced late Sunday it was investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier in the day.

In a tweet, ASIRT said it has been directed to look into the shooting which involved Lloydminster RCMP.

The police watchdog agency did not say where the shooting happened or whether anyone was injured.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

More to come … 

RCMP, Alberta RCMP, Police Shooting, ASIRT, Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, Officer-Involved Shooting, Lloydminster RCMP
