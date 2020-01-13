Police presence at two scenes near CFB Edmonton in Sturgeon County; ASIRT investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate an incident involving police Monday morning.

There is a police presence at two scenes just north of the city in a rural area of Sturgeon County, between St. Albert and the CFB Edmonton military base.

One of the police scenes is near Sturgeon Road and Essex Point, or Township Road 543A and Township Road 543B, in the Regency Estates subdivision.

Both Edmonton Police Service (EPS) and RCMP vehicles are at the scene, which is taped off.

A police scene north of Edmonton, near Sturgeon Road and Essex Point, in Sturgeon County on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

Further north, RCMP have also taped off a Petro Canada gas station on Highway 37 near Highway 28 in Namao. The front door of the business was smashed in.

Police on scene confirmed both scenes were part of the same investigation, but no information on what happened has been confirmed by either EPS or RCMP.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that results in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Executive director Sue Hughson confirmed to Global News that the agency was called in, adding the investigation is in the very early stages.

A police scene at a Petro Canada gas station on Highway 37 in Namao, Alta. in Sturgeon County on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

