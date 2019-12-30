Menu

Canada

Alberta police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting near Hardisty

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 12:34 am
Updated December 30, 2019 12:35 am
ASIRT is investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Hardisty Sunday.
ASIRT is investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Hardisty Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting near Hardisty Sunday evening.

Police had been chasing a vehicle on Highway 13 near Hardisty around 5:20 p.m. Several tire deflation devices were used to try to stop the vehicle.

The truck went into the ditch and the sole occupant, a male driver, got out. According to officials, a confrontation occurred with police that resulted in RCMP officers firing their guns.

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigating, looking for suspects after officer-involved shooting on Christmas

RCMP members from Killam, Provost and Wainwright along with the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit were all involved in the attempted arrest.

The male suspect was treated on scene by EMS and taken to an Edmonton hospital in serious condition. No officers were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the truck involved was the same dark Dodge Ram they had been looking for earlier in the day.

Around 3:15 a.m. they were trying to pull the driver of a reported suspicious vehicle over when the driver crashed into an RCMP truck, disabling it.

ASIRT is brought in to independently investigate incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death to any person.

