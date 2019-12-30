Alberta police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting near Hardisty

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting near Hardisty Sunday evening.

Police had been chasing a vehicle on Highway 13 near Hardisty around 5:20 p.m. Several tire deflation devices were used to try to stop the vehicle.

The truck went into the ditch and the sole occupant, a male driver, got out. According to officials, a confrontation occurred with police that resulted in RCMP officers firing their guns.

RCMP members from Killam, Provost and Wainwright along with the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit were all involved in the attempted arrest.

The male suspect was treated on scene by EMS and taken to an Edmonton hospital in serious condition. No officers were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the truck involved was the same dark Dodge Ram they had been looking for earlier in the day.

Around 3:15 a.m. they were trying to pull the driver of a reported suspicious vehicle over when the driver crashed into an RCMP truck, disabling it.

ASIRT is brought in to independently investigate incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death to any person.