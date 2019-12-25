Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigating, looking for suspects after officer-involved shooting on Christmas

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 25, 2019 2:58 pm
Edmonton police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. .
Edmonton police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. . File/Global News

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early on Christmas Day.

Police tried to stop a vehicle near 35 Street and 147A Avenue on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m.

Officers exited the squad car, and one of them fired his gun at the vehicle, according to a news release.

Police are searching for the people inside that vehicle. The EPS said it’s unknown if they were injured, but added that officers were not.

Though the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was notified, the police said the investigation will “remain with EPS at this time.”

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts or identity of those inside the vehicle is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

