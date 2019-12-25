Menu

Crime

Man killed in Christmas Day shooting in Edmonton: police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 25, 2019 1:57 pm
Updated December 25, 2019 2:18 pm
Edmonton police responded to a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Edmonton police responded to a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Les Knight/Global News

A 28-year-old man was killed after shots were fired in Edmonton on Christmas Day, according to police.

Officers found him outside an apartment building at 117 Street and 107 Avenue on Wednesday at around 7:20 a.m.

Police said paramedics treated the victim on scene but he died shortly after.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is investigating it as a suspicious death.

Detectives want to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, saying that people were seen driving away from the area.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton homicideEdmonton shootingEdmonton Suspicious DeathEdmonton deathEdmonton Christmas Day shootingEdmonton shotsfatal Edmonton shooting
