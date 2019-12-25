Man killed in Christmas Day shooting in Edmonton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man was killed after shots were fired in Edmonton on Christmas Day, according to police.

Officers found him outside an apartment building at 117 Street and 107 Avenue on Wednesday at around 7:20 a.m.

Police said paramedics treated the victim on scene but he died shortly after.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is investigating it as a suspicious death.

Detectives want to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, saying that people were seen driving away from the area.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

