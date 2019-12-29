Killam RCMP looking for suspects after police vehicle rammed during traffic stop

Killam RCMP are looking for suspects after an RCMP truck was rammed to the point of being inoperable during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.
Around 3:15 a.m., RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in Galahad, Alta.
After a patrol, Killam RCMP found one of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram truck, on Township Road 410 and Range Road 125.
Police attempted to perform a traffic stop but the truck drove off, according to a police news release on Sunday.
When RCMP located the truck, officers tried to stop the vehicle again. It was at this point that the suspicious truck rammed the RCMP truck and it became damaged and inoperable.
Killiam RCMP are looking for help locating the suspect truck, described as:
- Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500
- black or dark blue body
- chrome accents on the truck and “RAM” in chrome on the tailgate
- will have severe damage to front end and some damage on the rear
Anyone with information should contact Killam RCMP at 780-385-3502 or submit a tip anonymously online.
