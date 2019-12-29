Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Killam RCMP looking for suspects after police vehicle rammed during traffic stop

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 5:34 pm
Killam RCMP are looking for suspects after an RCMP vehicle was rammed by a truck it had been trying to stop. .
Killam RCMP are looking for suspects after an RCMP vehicle was rammed by a truck it had been trying to stop. . Supplied to Global News

Killam RCMP are looking for suspects after an RCMP truck was rammed to the point of being inoperable during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in Galahad, Alta.

After a patrol, Killam RCMP found one of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram truck, on Township Road 410 and Range Road 125.

Police attempted to perform a traffic stop but the truck drove off, according to a police news release on Sunday.

When RCMP located the truck, officers tried to stop the vehicle again. It was at this point that the suspicious truck rammed the RCMP truck and it became damaged and inoperable.

READ MORE: 1 man in custody after Alberta RCMP vehicle intentionally rammed by stolen vehicle

Killiam RCMP are looking for help locating the suspect truck, described as:

Story continues below advertisement
RCMP released a photo of the suspect truck on Sunday, Dec. 29 in hopes someone would recognize it.
RCMP released a photo of the suspect truck on Sunday, Dec. 29 in hopes someone would recognize it. Supplied to Global News
  • Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500
  • black or dark blue body
  • chrome accents on the truck and “RAM” in chrome on the tailgate
  • will have severe damage to front end and some damage on the rear

Anyone with information should contact Killam RCMP at 780-385-3502 or submit a tip anonymously online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta crimeRural Alberta crimeRCMP assaultRCMP vehicle rammedRCMP TrafficRCMP traffic stopKillam Albertagalahad albertarcmp truck rammed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.