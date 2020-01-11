RCMP investigating after officer-involved shooting in Cold Lake, Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate after a 26-year-old man was shot by an RCMP officer in Cold Lake, Alta. early Saturday morning.

A break and enter call came in at around 2:30 a.m. in an industrial area in Cold Lake south.

An RCMP member arrived at the scene when a confrontation occurred between the officer and two individuals in a car, during which the officer fired his pistol and the vehicle stopped.

The RCMP member, along with another officer who had arrived, were able to arrest both occupants of the vehicle.

The 26-year-old man who was driving the car was taken to hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He has since been released into police custody.

The other occupant of the car, a 46-year-old woman, was not injured and remains in police custody.

No officers were injured. The marked police vehicle was equipped with an in-car video recording system, which was operating at the time.

ASIRT will be investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and the actions of the officer.

The RCMP are investigating the break-and-enter.

