Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Random attack led to central Alberta officer-involved shooting: ASIRT

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 17, 2019 5:55 pm
ASIRT
Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. File/Global News

Alberta’s police watchdog says an officer was randomly attacked by people on the side of the road before firing his service weapon last week.

A lone RCMP officer was driving near Blackfalds around 5:30 that morning when he reportedly came across a vehicle in the ditch.

The officer stopped to see if the three people attempting to get the car back on the road needed help when the men “unexpectedly attacked the officer and took the officer to the ground,” a news release from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said.

READ MORE: 3 men who allegedly stole RCMP car arrested after police shoot one of them near Red Deer

The officer’s vehicle was equipped with an in-car recording system that not only caught the fight, but caught the men attempting to remove the officer’s equipment, ASIRT said.

During the fight, the officer was able to fire their weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The three suspects then got into the marked police vehicle and drove away. Police later found the cruiser abandoned in a field near Highway 11 and arrested all three suspects shortly after.

Two of the men — a 25-year-old and a 27-year-old — were uninjured. A 26-year-old man was shot in the calf. He was taken to hospital, treated and released into police custody, according to ASIRT.

READ MORE: ASIRT release details on Cochrane standoff, officer-involved shooting

The officer reportedly suffered minor injuries.

It was later determined the vehicle that was found in the ditch was stolen. According to ASIRT, a loaded firearm was found in the glove compartment during a search.

The RCMP will be conducting the investigation into what happened before the officer was attacked, while ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the officer-involved shooting.

ASIRT’s mandate is to investigate any police activity that results in a person being injured or killed.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta crimePolice ShootingASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamBlackfaldsOfficer-involved shooting BlackfaldsRCMP officer-involved shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.