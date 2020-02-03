Man charged in death of teen on Star Blanket First Nation: Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP said they have charged an 18-year-old man in connection to a recent homicide on Star Blanket First Nation.

File Hills First Nations Police Service said they found a 17-year-old boy dead inside a home on the First Nation on Jan. 31 after receiving a report of an altercation.

Police have not said how the boy died and are not releasing his name at the request of his family.

Police have charged Shauntay Keewatin with second-degree murder.

He makes his first court appearance in Fort Qu’Appelle provincial court on Feb. 3.

