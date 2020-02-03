Menu

Crime

Man charged in death of teen on Star Blanket First Nation: Saskatchewan RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 10:30 am
Saskatchewan RCMP have charged an 18-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a teen on Star Blanket First Nation.
Saskatchewan RCMP have charged an 18-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a teen on Star Blanket First Nation. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP said they have charged an 18-year-old man in connection to a recent homicide on Star Blanket First Nation.

File Hills First Nations Police Service said they found a 17-year-old boy dead inside a home on the First Nation on Jan. 31 after receiving a report of an altercation.

Police have not said how the boy died and are not releasing his name at the request of his family.

READ MORE: Death of teen on Star Blanket First Nation ruled a homicide: Sask. RCMP

Police have charged Shauntay Keewatin with second-degree murder.

He makes his first court appearance in Fort Qu’Appelle provincial court on Feb. 3.

