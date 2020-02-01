Death of teen on Star Blanket First Nation ruled a homicide: Sask. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP is treating the death of a 17-year-old boy on a First Nation near Fort Qu’Appelle as a homicide.

Friday evening, File Hills Police Service responded to a report of an altercation at a home on the Star Blanket First Nation.

Police say they discovered the deceased boy inside the home, where he lived.

An autopsy has been ordered for Tuesday in Saskatoon.

Police say there’s no risk to public safety. The investigation remains ongoing.

