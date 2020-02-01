Menu

Crime

Death of teen on Star Blanket First Nation ruled a homicide: Sask. RCMP

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 6:47 pm
Updated February 1, 2020 6:56 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a homicide on Star Blanket First Nation.
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a homicide on Star Blanket First Nation. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP is treating the death of a 17-year-old boy on a First Nation near Fort Qu’Appelle as a homicide.

Friday evening, File Hills Police Service responded to a report of an altercation at a home on the Star Blanket First Nation.

Police say they discovered the deceased boy inside the home, where he lived.

An autopsy has been ordered for Tuesday in Saskatoon.

Police say there’s no risk to public safety. The investigation remains ongoing.

