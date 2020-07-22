Menu

Crime

Regina police seize 1 kilogram of fentanyl in Trans-Canada Highway drug bust

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 6:38 pm
Regina police say they seized one kilograms of fentanyl in a drug bust on July 21.
Photo courtesy of Regina Police Service

Police say they have seized 10,000 doses of fentanyl in a drug bust that resulted in the arrest of three Regina residents.

One kilogram of fentanyl was seized during a vehicle stop on the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday, according to Regina police.

As a result, Gerald Domondon, 31, Crandell Estrada, 37, and Nhigel Ceredon, 27, all of Regina, have been jointly charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Read more: Regina police respond to 7 overdoses in 36 hours, 6 of them fatal

Additionally, Domondon and Estrada were charged with possession of methamphetamine.

All three men made their first court appearance Tuesday. They have been remanded into custody.

Methamphetamine use on the rise, city in ‘crisis’: AIDS Saskatoon
Methamphetamine use on the rise, city in ‘crisis’: AIDS Saskatoon
