Regina police seize 1 kilogram of fentanyl in Trans-Canada Highway drug bust

Police say they have seized 10,000 doses of fentanyl in a drug bust that resulted in the arrest of three Regina residents.

One kilogram of fentanyl was seized during a vehicle stop on the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday, according to Regina police.

As a result, Gerald Domondon, 31, Crandell Estrada, 37, and Nhigel Ceredon, 27, all of Regina, have been jointly charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Additionally, Domondon and Estrada were charged with possession of methamphetamine.

All three men made their first court appearance Tuesday. They have been remanded into custody.

