Regina police respond to 6 overdoses in 24 hours, 5 of them fatal

The Regina Police Service responded to a cluster of drug overdoses in the city that have resulted in the deaths of several people, according to officials.

Since Wednesday, police said they responded to six overdoses. Five of the people died.

Regina police continue to deal with a climbing number of overdoses in the city.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 450 known overdoses in Regina.

Police said they attended 174 of them and administered Narcan – also known as naloxone – 35 times.

There have been 23 deaths related to drug-use, police said. Another 16 deaths are possibly related to drug use, but have been unconfirmed, police added.

The Regina Police Service is urging the public to access naloxone kits and to seek medical attention if someone is experiencing a drug overdose.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects people from getting charged should they seek help for an overdose. More information can be found here.

