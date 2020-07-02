Menu

Canada

Regina police respond to 6 overdoses in 24 hours, 5 of them fatal

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 3:44 pm
The Regina Police Service says there have been 450 known drug overdoses in the city since Jan. 1.
The Regina Police Service says there have been 450 known drug overdoses in the city since Jan. 1. Graeme Roy / Canadian Press

The Regina Police Service responded to a cluster of drug overdoses in the city that have resulted in the deaths of several people, according to officials.

Since Wednesday, police said they responded to six overdoses. Five of the people died.

Read more: Regina police say city’s overdose outbreak needs to be addressed within the health-care system

Regina police continue to deal with a climbing number of overdoses in the city.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 450 known overdoses in Regina.

Police said they attended 174 of them and administered Narcan – also known as naloxone – 35 times.

There have been 23 deaths related to drug-use, police said. Another 16 deaths are possibly related to drug use, but have been unconfirmed, police added.

Read more: Overdoses, Narcan use spike to record levels in Saskatoon: Medavie

The Regina Police Service is urging the public to access naloxone kits and to seek medical attention if someone is experiencing a drug overdose.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects people from getting charged should they seek help for an overdose. More information can be found here.

More Canadians are dying of overdoses during virus crisis
