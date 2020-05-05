Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Narcan use on overdose calls spikes to record levels in Saskatoon: Medavie

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 11:07 am
Used Narcan containers and syringes are pictured in this Aug. 9, 2017 file photo.
Used Narcan containers and syringes are pictured in this Aug. 9, 2017 file photo. Reuters / Brian Snyder

Paramedics in Saskatoon have responded to a record number of overdose calls requiring the use of Narcan in the past week, Medavie Health Services West reported Tuesday.

Medavie spokesperson Troy Davies said paramedics were called to 88 overdose calls between April 27 and May 4.

Related News

READ MORE: Reported overdoses climb to 233 in 2020 — Regina police

Narcan was used in 20 cases.

“These numbers are very alarming to us, especially having 20 patients in a week that required Narcan administration to wake them up,” Davies said.

“We did anticipate a slight rise to these numbers due to the current COVID pandemic and the mental health effects it’s having on residents, but to see these numbers double in a week was startling to see.”

On April 28, Medavie said paramedics administered Narcan to nine people over a three-day period who were unconscious and in respiratory distress.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatoon paramedics sound alarm over spike in narcotic overdoses

Between April 20 and 27, paramedics responded to 53 overdoses.

Davies said in a typical week, paramedics average 40 to 45 overdose calls.

The calls range from crystal meth and heroin to alcohol and cannabis, Davies added.

Health Matters: Nearly three people a day die from illicit drug overdoses in B.C.in 2019
Health Matters: Nearly three people a day die from illicit drug overdoses in B.C.in 2019

Symptoms of an overdose include slow or no breathing, gurgling, gasping or snoring, clammy or cool skin and blue lips or nails.

If people suspect someone is overdosing, they are urged to call 911.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone who is experiencing a drug overdose or anyone who is present when someone is experiencing a drug overdose from some legal repercussions. More information can be found here.

Free naloxone kits are also available. More information is available here.

— With files from Global News’ Mickey Djuric

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OpioidsNaloxoneopioid overdoseOverdosesNaloxone KitsNarcanTroy DaviesMedavie Health Services WestmedavieSaskatoon OverdosesMedavie Health Services West Troy DaviesNarcan Use in Saskatoon
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.