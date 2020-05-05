Narcan use on overdose calls spikes to record levels in Saskatoon: Medavie

Send this page to someone via email

Paramedics in Saskatoon have responded to a record number of overdose calls requiring the use of Narcan in the past week, Medavie Health Services West reported Tuesday.

Medavie spokesperson Troy Davies said paramedics were called to 88 overdose calls between April 27 and May 4.

Narcan was used in 20 cases.

“These numbers are very alarming to us, especially having 20 patients in a week that required Narcan administration to wake them up,” Davies said.

“We did anticipate a slight rise to these numbers due to the current COVID pandemic and the mental health effects it’s having on residents, but to see these numbers double in a week was startling to see.”

On April 28, Medavie said paramedics administered Narcan to nine people over a three-day period who were unconscious and in respiratory distress.

Between April 20 and 27, paramedics responded to 53 overdoses.

Davies said in a typical week, paramedics average 40 to 45 overdose calls.

The calls range from crystal meth and heroin to alcohol and cannabis, Davies added.

Symptoms of an overdose include slow or no breathing, gurgling, gasping or snoring, clammy or cool skin and blue lips or nails.

If people suspect someone is overdosing, they are urged to call 911.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone who is experiencing a drug overdose or anyone who is present when someone is experiencing a drug overdose from some legal repercussions. More information can be found here.

Free naloxone kits are also available. More information is available here.

