Coronavirus and addiction: For people in recovery, self-isolation can be harmful

For someone struggling with addiction, fellowship is a big part of the recovery process. Unfortunately, since the coronavirus outbreak began and social distancing became the norm, this process has become more challenging.

This typically means physical meetings with other people in recovery. In the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) program, members are encouraged to attend several meetings per week, during which they’re invited to share their experiences and connect with others in person.

But since the outbreak, meetings like these have become few and far between, leaving people in the throes of addiction without immediate support.

Sarah, a sponsor for AA in Toronto, has seen this firsthand. Global News has agreed to use a pseudonym to protect her identity.

“AA meetings are a vital part of the program, especially for newcomers who are still building their groups of peers [and their] support system among fellow participants,” she said.

At first, it started with less physical touch. Now, in-person meetings are largely cancelled.

“About two weeks ago, most groups stopped shaking hands and holding hands at the end of the meeting,” Sarah said. “In the last week, most meetings have decided to close for the time being.”

As a sponsor, Sarah fears that the lack of in-person meetings will leave newcomers stranded at a critical juncture in their recovery process.

“I’m worried … especially [about] those who are still out there drinking [or] who are on the verge of making it to their first AA meetings, because we won’t physically be there in the traditional way,” she said.

This is especially worrisome because researchers typically see a spike in substance abuse during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[The rise is] pretty consistent with any type of emergency or disaster — natural disasters like a fire, hurricane or flooding — as well as more localized disasters, like survivors of a ship sinking,” said Michael Chaiton , an associate professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health and researcher at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto.

“It’s often people coping by using substances … primarily things that are easily available, like alcohol, tobacco, cannabis and non-prescription medications.”

Substance abuse during crises

Addiction affects roughly 21 per cent of Canadians at some point in their lives, and it can damage the brain, body and more.

CAMH defines addiction as the presence of four things: cravings, loss of control of amount or frequency of use, compulsion to use and using despite the consequences.

Unfortunately, said Chaiton, a situation like the coronavirus outbreak can exacerbate these circumstances.

“People turn to substances to cope with stress and trauma,” Chaiton said.

“One of the real downsides is that it’s not a very good coping mechanism. [Substances] can actually exacerbate some of the effects.”

For example, although drugs and alcohol may help you feel calm in the short term, they can actually heighten your fear and anxiety in the long term.

“These substances offer an immediate source of control. Having a drink or smoking can make you feel better right away,” Chaiton said.

“But long-term, as you get into addiction, then really the substance itself is driving that cycle of coping and stress rather than the outside environment itself.”

If you feel better after having a cigarette, it’s because you’re managing your body’s withdrawal from the nicotine — not the impact of the disaster that was the cause of the stress in the first place.

There’s little data on the effects of a pandemic on substance abuse, Chaiton said, particularly in the social media age where we are “connected to the sources of information constantly.”

However, there is data on the effects of significant disasters, such as 9/11.

A 2001 survey found that 10 per cent of New York participants reported an increase in smoking, and nearly 25 per cent of respondents consumed more alcohol in the days following the terrorist attack. Roughly three per cent of people reported an increase in cannabis use.

Physicians and harm reduction workers say the need for a safer opioid supply as a way to curb overdose deaths is even more urgent now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If safe supply were something that was readily available to people who use drugs, it would drastically increase their ability to stay put and stay in place, wherever they deem their home to be,” Andrea Sereda, a family physician at the London InterCommunity Health Centre in London, Ont., previously told Global News.

Sereda is part of a growing chorus of front-line workers who say this type of prescribing needs to be ramped up to help people who rely on the street supply, to protect them from the spread of COVID-19 and also mitigate the increased risks of using street opioids alone.

What it means to be addicted

Addiction is an illness, but it’s often portrayed as a choice — a misunderstanding that can further stigmatize people who struggle with substance use and addiction.

