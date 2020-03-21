Coronavirus and addiction: For people in recovery, self-isolation can be harmful

For someone struggling with addiction, fellowship is a big part of the recovery process. Unfortunately, since the coronavirus outbreak began and social distancing became the norm, this process has become more challenging.
This typically means physical meetings with other people in recovery. In the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) program, members are encouraged to attend several meetings per week, during which they’re invited to share their experiences and connect with others in person.
But since the outbreak, meetings like these have become few and far between, leaving people in the throes of addiction without immediate support.
Sarah, a sponsor for AA in Toronto, has seen this firsthand. Global News has agreed to use a pseudonym to protect her identity.
At first, it started with less physical touch. Now, in-person meetings are largely cancelled.
“About two weeks ago, most groups stopped shaking hands and holding hands at the end of the meeting,” Sarah said. “In the last week, most meetings have decided to close for the time being.”
As a sponsor, Sarah fears that the lack of in-person meetings will leave newcomers stranded at a critical juncture in their recovery process.
This is especially worrisome because researchers typically see a spike in substance abuse during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s often people coping by using substances … primarily things that are easily available, like alcohol, tobacco, cannabis and non-prescription medications.”
Substance abuse during crises
Addiction affects roughly 21 per cent of Canadians at some point in their lives, and it can damage the brain, body and more.
CAMH defines addiction as the presence of four things: cravings, loss of control of amount or frequency of use, compulsion to use and using despite the consequences.
Unfortunately, said Chaiton, a situation like the coronavirus outbreak can exacerbate these circumstances.
“People turn to substances to cope with stress and trauma,” Chaiton said.
For example, although drugs and alcohol may help you feel calm in the short term, they can actually heighten your fear and anxiety in the long term.
“These substances offer an immediate source of control. Having a drink or smoking can make you feel better right away,” Chaiton said.
“But long-term, as you get into addiction, then really the substance itself is driving that cycle of coping and stress rather than the outside environment itself.”
If you feel better after having a cigarette, it’s because you’re managing your body’s withdrawal from the nicotine — not the impact of the disaster that was the cause of the stress in the first place.
There’s little data on the effects of a pandemic on substance abuse, Chaiton said, particularly in the social media age where we are “connected to the sources of information constantly.”
However, there is data on the effects of significant disasters, such as 9/11.
A 2001 survey found that 10 per cent of New York participants reported an increase in smoking, and nearly 25 per cent of respondents consumed more alcohol in the days following the terrorist attack. Roughly three per cent of people reported an increase in cannabis use.
Physicians and harm reduction workers say the need for a safer opioid supply as a way to curb overdose deaths is even more urgent now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If safe supply were something that was readily available to people who use drugs, it would drastically increase their ability to stay put and stay in place, wherever they deem their home to be,” Andrea Sereda, a family physician at the London InterCommunity Health Centre in London, Ont., previously told Global News.
Sereda is part of a growing chorus of front-line workers who say this type of prescribing needs to be ramped up to help people who rely on the street supply, to protect them from the spread of COVID-19 and also mitigate the increased risks of using street opioids alone.
What it means to be addicted
Addiction is an illness, but it’s often portrayed as a choice — a misunderstanding that can further stigmatize people who struggle with substance use and addiction.
READ MORE: Coronavirus can spread on public transit. Here’s what commuters need to knowIn people who develop addiction, doctors believe their “baseline reward pathway activation” is low.“When they engage in heroin or alcohol use, it elevates the activity of that pathway so they feel like … that’s just normal,” she said.She noted if someone has depression or anxiety and uses a substance to relieve symptoms, the brain notes this particular substance makes them feel good.
READ MORE: Calls for safer opioid supply grow as COVID-19 pandemic compounds overdose crisisAnd that’s why substance abuse may rise during times of emergency or disaster: users are looking for a way to feel better — and when they use drugs or alcohol, the reward pathways in their brain are triggered.
New ways to connectWhile social distancing can definitely make it harder to connect, Sarah said her community is pulling together.“I have a sponsee that is currently in a treatment centre … and they’re not allowed to go out to meetings or have visitors, so we connect on the phone more often and share online resources that can be helpful,” Sarah said.“Our community spirit has deepened in these trying times, in terms of really trying to make sure we all have the best possible information and resources to get through this — not only sober, but emotionally well and in a positive way.” View link » The COVID-19 outbreak is probably causing people heightened levels of anxiety and stress, and substance use and abuse during this time should be avoided.According to CAMH, for those at risk, substance use can lead to an addiction or a relapse in those who are in recovery. If you are in recovery and experiencing stress, it is important to reach out for help before a relapse occurs.The organization recommends that you:
- Reduce or stop using any non-prescribed substance if you can do so safely.
- Take prescription medications as prescribed.
- Try to reduce or avoid caffeine and alcohol.
- Seek out professional help if you cannot do it alone.
COMMENTS